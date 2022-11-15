CarWale

    Over 2.60 lakh open bookings for Mahindra cars as of November 2022

    - Over 1.30 lakh pending bookings for Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N

    - Mahindra to ramp up production to reduce waiting period

    In a recent regulatory filing, Mahindra and Mahindra has revealed that the automaker has over 2.60 lakh open bookings as of 1 November, 2022. Out of the total pending bookings, the Mahindra Scorpio (including the Classic and Scorpio-N) accounts for over 1.30 lakh bookings whereas over 20,000 units of Mahindra Thar are yet to be delivered. 

    The Mahindra XUV300 and Mahindra XUV700 have over 13,000 and 80,000 pending bookings, respectively. Meanwhile, the open bookings for Mahindra Bolero stand at 13,000 units. In September 2022, Mahindra also registered its highest-ever monthly bookings with over 53,000 reservations.

    In terms of launches and unveils, the Indian carmaker launched the Mahindra Scorpio Classic, XUV300 TurboSport, XUV400, and its BEV concept range in the last quarter. 

    In other news, Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs 62,000 on select models this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories. 

