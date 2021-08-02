CarWale
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 13,105 cars in July 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    - Toyota records Y-o-Y growth of 143 per cent 

    - Innova Crysta prices hiked from 1 August, 2021

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced its sales report for the month of July 2021. The carmaker retailed a total of 13,105 units in the domestic market last month. As compared to the business done in June 2021, Toyota has logged a growth of 49 per cent in domestic sales. On a yearly scale, the development has been impressive at 143 per cent over the sales in July 2020 when it sold just 5,386 cars. 

    Recently, the carmaker announced a two per cent hike in the price of the Innova Crysta. The revision is effective from August 2021 and the model-wise prices will be disclosed soon. Toyota has also extended the battery warranty of its hybrid models – Camry and Vellfire to eight years/1,60,000km (whichever is earlier). This extension is applicable for models sold from 1 August, 2021. To know more about it, click here.

    Commenting on the monthly sales, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “July has been a good month for us as we have witnessed a significant surge in both demand as well as wholesales numbers, second month in a row. Our pending orders were already very encouraging since June and in July, our retail sales have also been promising thereby drastically bringing down the gap between wholesale and retail figures.”

