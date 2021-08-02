CarWale
    Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black bookings open in India

    Nikhil Puthran

    Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black bookings open in India

    - Available in three colour options - Santorini Black, Eiger Grey, and Firenze Red

    - Powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine producing 444bhp and 580Nm

    JaguarLand Rover has commenced bookings for the new F-Type R-Dynamic Black in India. The new trim offers a fresh set of cosmetic and feature highlights under the Black Pack, to distinguish it from the regular model. The upcoming F-Type R-Dynamic Black model is offered in three colour options - Santorini Black, Eiger Grey, and Firenze Red. Moreover, the five split-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels get a gloss black to accentuate its overall character. 

    As for the interior, the F-Type R-Dynamic Black model gets 12-way Windsor leather performance seats in Ebony with Light Oyster stitch, or Mars with Flame Red stitch for customers keen on a sportier theme. Moreover, the Ebony suedecloth headliner further ups the premium quotient along with a monogram stitch pattern on the door trims. 

    Mechanically, the Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black model is powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine that generates 444bhp and 580Nm of torque. The eight-speed ‘Quickshift’ transmission powers the rear wheels. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “With the introduction of F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black, the perfectly proportioned and extraordinarily beautiful F-TYPE is now more distinctive than ever, giving genuine sports car enthusiasts more reasons to indulge and rejoice.”

    Jaguar F-Type
