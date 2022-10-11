Jaguar brings the F-Type 75 Special Edition to India

- Powered by a 5-litre V8 or 4-cylinder engine

- Will be available as a coupe and convertible

The F-Type is one of Jaguar’s most popular sportscars and to celebrate the final Model Year of the F-Type and 75 years of Jaguar sports cars in 2023, customers in India can choose the F-Type 75 special edition.

On the outside, the special edition gets subtle changes like the unique Giola Green metallic paint job and a unique design for the 20-inch alloy wheels. The interiors get similar enhancements and badging as well.

Powering the F-Type is a 296BHP, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine and an 8-speed Quickshift transmission. Performance is quick with a 0-100kmph in 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 250kmph. Customers who need more performance can choose the 5-litre, supercharged V8 that put out a very impressive 444BHP and 580Nm of torque. With an electronic differential, the F-Type V8 can sprint to a 100kmph in just 4.6 seconds.

On the suspension front, the F-Type 75 gets Jaguar’s Adaptive Dynamics system with Configurable Dynamics. Using electronically controlled, continuously variable dampers, adaptive dynamics optimises both low speed comfort and high-speed control, while configurable dynamics enables the driver to tailor the settings for suspension stiffness, steering weight, throttle response and gearshifts.

The first customer deliveries begin in early 2023, which marks 75 years of Jaguar sports cars.