    Jaguar F-Type 75 special edition — Top 5 highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    202 Views
    Jaguar F-Type 75 special edition — Top 5 highlights

    JaguarLand Rover India has announced a special edition of the F-Type in India. Here are the top five highlights of this F-Type 75 that celebrates 75 years of the British carmaker's sports cars.

    1. New wheels

    Jaguar F-Type Right Side View

    The car rides on 20-inch wheels that are offered as standard on all models. However, it features a unique five-spoke gloss black diamond-turned design pattern with each spoke branching out into two spokes. Thus, making it a 10-spoke design.

    2. All-black theme

    Jaguar F-Type Rear View

    For it to look more discreet, look closely and you'll notice the detailed changes in black. The grille and wheel centre badge has now changed from red to black, and even the R-Dynamic badge accent colours are now black and grey instead of red and green.

    3. LED tail lamps

    Jaguar F-Type Rear View

    Another purposeful form of the F-Type is the rear haunch that sweeps downwards towards the more dramatic yet slender rear LED light. These sport a ‘Chicane’ signature.

    4. Powertrain-specific exhaust pipes

    Jaguar F-Type Exhaust Pipes

    The F-Type's performance intent is clearly portrayed by the exhaust pipes emerging from the rear diffuser. On one hand, the four-cylinder model features a single central finisher, while on the other, the more powerful F-Type 75 V8 features quad-outboard exhausts. The latter further gets subtle etched R branding.

    5. Unique silhouette motif

    Jaguar F-Type Front Backlit Door Sill Strips

    Another distinguishing element of the F-Type 75 is a silhouette motif. This can be seen on the engine spin centre console finisher and the stainless-steel tread plates.

    Jaguar F-Type Left Front Three Quarter
    Jaguar F-Type Image
    Jaguar F-Type
    ₹ 97.93 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Jaguar F-Type 75 special edition — Now in Pictures
     Next 
    Toyota launches Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) project in India

    Jaguar F-Type Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team11 Mar 2020
    5770 Views
    59 Likes

    • jaguar-cars
    • other brands
    Jaguar XF

    Jaguar XF

    ₹ 71.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jaguar-Cars

