Jaguar F-Type 75 special edition — Top 5 highlights

JaguarLand Rover India has announced a special edition of the F-Type in India. Here are the top five highlights of this F-Type 75 that celebrates 75 years of the British carmaker's sports cars.

1. New wheels

The car rides on 20-inch wheels that are offered as standard on all models. However, it features a unique five-spoke gloss black diamond-turned design pattern with each spoke branching out into two spokes. Thus, making it a 10-spoke design.

2. All-black theme

For it to look more discreet, look closely and you'll notice the detailed changes in black. The grille and wheel centre badge has now changed from red to black, and even the R-Dynamic badge accent colours are now black and grey instead of red and green.

3. LED tail lamps

Another purposeful form of the F-Type is the rear haunch that sweeps downwards towards the more dramatic yet slender rear LED light. These sport a ‘Chicane’ signature.

4. Powertrain-specific exhaust pipes

The F-Type's performance intent is clearly portrayed by the exhaust pipes emerging from the rear diffuser. On one hand, the four-cylinder model features a single central finisher, while on the other, the more powerful F-Type 75 V8 features quad-outboard exhausts. The latter further gets subtle etched R branding.

5. Unique silhouette motif

Another distinguishing element of the F-Type 75 is a silhouette motif. This can be seen on the engine spin centre console finisher and the stainless-steel tread plates.