    Renault India begins export of Kiger SUV to South Africa

    Jay Shah

    Renault India begins export of Kiger SUV to South Africa

    - 760 units of the Kiger were dispatched from Chennai port

    - Export to Indonesia and the SAARC regions to commence soon

    Renault India has announced that it has commenced the export of its newly launched Kiger compact SUV to South Africa. The first batch to the overseas market comprises 760 units of the Kiger and has been dispatched from the Chennai port.  Last month, the carmaker also sent 122 units of the SUV to Nepal, details of which can be read here.

    Front View

    Renault further plans to expand its exports to other international markets like Indonesia, the SAARC region, and other parts of Africa. Presently, Renault India has a wide network of over 500 sales and service touchpoints in India that includes more than 200 ‘Workshop on Wheels’. 

    Renault Kiger Right Front Three Quarter

    The Renault Kiger is available in four variants, six colours, and two engines to choose from. To know more about the variant-wise features, click here. The 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol generates 70bhp and 96Nm torque while the 1.0-litre turbo petrol puts out 98bhp and 160Nm of peak torque. While a five-speed manual gearbox is standard for both versions, the NA petrol is coupled with an AMT unit whereas the turbo petrol gets a CVT gearbox. We have tested the Kiger Turbo Manual’s fuel efficiency and performance figures in real-world conditions and here’s our detailed analysis.

    Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “With the launch of Renault Kiger, Renault forayed in the largest and the fastest-growing segment of the Indian automobile market. The commencement of Kiger exports to South Africa today and Nepal earlier this month highlights Renault’s strong commitment to the ‘Make in India’ mission, demonstrating the competence of India’s design, engineering and world class manufacturing capabilities. Renault’s diverse range of offerings in passenger vehicles has been consistently well-received by the people of South Africa. Our latest offering Renault Kiger will further bolster our existing portfolio in the country with its distinctive SUV look, great space, smart features and world-class sporty engine.” 

