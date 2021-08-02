CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Audi RS5 Sportback India launch on 9 August

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    13,091 Views
    New Audi RS5 Sportback India launch on 9 August

    - To get cosmetic updates and feature additions

    - Powered by 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 petrol engine 

    Audi India has revealed via a teaser image the arrival of the new RS5 Sportback in India. Scheduled to be launched in India next week on 9 August, the four-door sports saloon will be positioned between the affordable and practical S5 Sportback and the ferocious and powerful RS7 Sportback in the India lineup. 

    Left Side View

    While the mechanicals under the hood are expected to remain unaltered, the biggest change that could be offered this time will be the four-door Sportback body style, unlike the two-door Coupé that was introduced in 2018. At the heart of the RS5 will be the familiar 2.9-litre V6 bi-turbo TFSI petrol engine that belts out 444bhp and a hammering 600Nm of torque. The motor is coupled with a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic gearbox distributing the power through the all-wheel-drive system. The RS5 bolts from zero to 100kmph in 3.9 seconds further speeding to a top speed of 250kmph. 

    The RS5 is expected to get subtle styling tweaks. The long bonnet flows down to the single-piece gloss-black RS-specific front grille with a honeycomb pattern that is flanked by the aggressive-looking matrix LED headlights on both sides. The front bumper and the air inlets have been redesigned and are now larger, giving it a more stylish appearance. There is a secondary slim and functional horizontal air vent above the grille that draws its inspiration from the 1984 Audi Sport Quattro. 

    Rear View

    On the sides are the new sill trims and 19-inch alloy wheels that can be upgraded to larger 20-inch wheels. The rear of the RS5 gets a slightly protruding boot-line that is further accentuated with a lip spoiler. The split LED taillights are sleeker and get a new graphic design. The bumper is highlighted by the oval-shaped twin exhaust tips and is now finished in chrome. 

    Dashboard

    Inside, the 10.1-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system is now powered by the latest MIB3. Apart from that, the black and grey theme of the cabin is expected to get a combination of leather and Alcantara along with RS-spec sports seats, steering wheel, and RS logo embossed on the armrest and the seats.

    Audi RS5 Image
    Audi RS5
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 13,105 cars in July 2021
     Next 
    Skoda Auto Group registers 35.2 per cent growth in sales revenue in first half of 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi RS5 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious
    youtube-icon

    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

    ByCarWale Team23 Dec 2019
    34027 Views
    306 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tiago NRG BS6

    Tata Tiago NRG BS6

    ₹ 7.50 - 8.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 4th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.02 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious
    youtube-icon

    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

    ByCarWale Team23 Dec 2019
    34027 Views
    306 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Audi RS5 Sportback India launch on 9 August