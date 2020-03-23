Audi Group revealed its financial and sales performance of 2019

- The YoY growth was 8.1 per cent, sales up by 1.8 per cent

- Sets target for 2020 financial year

At the Annual General Meeting for 2019, Audi has revealed its key financial figures for last year. The German carmaker claims to have met their annual target after managing a revenue of 55.7 billion Euros. The operating profit and return on sales reached 4.5 billion Euros, a growth of 8.1 per cent over 2018. Meanwhile, the sales in 2019 reached 18,45,573 vehicles, up by 1.8 per cent compared to 18,12,485 units sold in 2018.

The Audi Transformation Plan (ATP) claims to have contributed 2.5 billion Euros in the 2019 financial year while the return on investment stood at 12.7 per cent. However, operating profit was reduced owing to special items related to the diesel issue, claims the Ingolstadt-based carmaker. Thanks to best-ever sales return from Lamborghini (you can read about it over here), operating return on sales were up. On the other hand, the ATP program is expected to free up a total of 15 billion Euros for future investments by 2022.

In terms of future plans, Audi intends to focus on the electrification push with approximately 30 electric models planned by 2025. And the expenditure of around 12 million Euros is reserved by 2024 solely for the electrification of the portfolio. With this investment, Audi predicts a return of sales of between nine to 11 per cent and the return of investment of 21 per cent. Four Rings also anticipate economies of scale from Volkswagen Group and Ford Motor Company in the year to come in terms of software and autonomous driving credentials.

For 2020, Audi will introduce 20 more models including electric ones. Around five all-electric models and 12 PHEV vehicles are expected to arrive by the end of this year with a PHEV variant in more than half of the production series. However, in the wake of Coronavirus, Audi Group has suspended production in its plants across Ingolstadt, Neckarsulm, Belgium, Mexico and Hungary.