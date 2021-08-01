Skoda Auto Group registers 35.2 per cent growth in sales revenue in first half of 2021

- Operating profits grow significantly by 327.2 per cent

- Skoda sold 5,15,300 units in H1 of 2021 as compared to 4,26,700 units in H1 of 2020

Skoda Auto Group has claimed that their vehicle sales increased significantly in the first six months of the year as compared to the same period last year. The sales revenue has increased by 35.2 per cent year-on-year to 10.199 billion euros, while the operating profit has grown significantly by 327.2 per cent to 974 million euros in the same period. From January to June 2021, Skoda sold 5,15,300 units as compared to 4,26,700 units sold in the first half of 2020.

The top-three markets for Skoda Auto Group are Western Europe (2,37,900 units), Central Europe (97,400 units), and Russia (52,800 units). Commenting on the occasion, Thomas Schafer, CEO, Skoda Auto, said, “We can look back on a strong first half-year. Despite the semiconductor shortages and the impact of the pandemic, we even managed to improve on the results of the pre-pandemic year 2019. I would like to congratulate the entire Skoda team on this great performance! This has given us an excellent basis to successfully implement our new corporate strategy Next Level – Skoda Strategy 2030.”

Under the Next Level – Skoda Strategy 2030, the company will work on areas of sustainable growth, developing new sales regions, and electrification. By 2030, Skoda Auto plans to be one of the five best-selling car brands in Europe. To achieve its ambitious plans, the company will focus on the development of affordable entry-level models. Moreover, the company reportedly aims at emerging as the leading European brand in India, Russia, and North Africa, in collaboration with the Volkswagen Group.