    New car launches and unveils in November 2020

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,762 Views
    New car launches and unveils in November 2020

    With the festive season around the corner, the month of November this year is expected to see a slew of launches. In the following list, we compile the data of upcoming car launches and unveils that will take place next month. What does November 2020 have in store for the automobile market? We find out.

    New Hyundai i20

    Hyundai is all set to launch the new i20 in India on 5 November, 2020. The company has already released the design sketches of the model, while the production of the third-gen i20 has commenced at the brand’s manufacturing facility in Chennai.

    Under the hood, the model is expected to be offered with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. Feature-wise, the model could come equipped with projector headlamps, cascading grille, Z-shaped LED tail lights, dual-tone alloy wheels, fully digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, sunroof, wireless charging, and second-row AC vents.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz recently announced that it will begin local assembly of its performance-oriented models, beginning with the GLC 43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe. Set to make its debut on 3 November, 2020, the first CKD unit of the model will be rolled off the production line with the tag of the first ‘Made-In-India’ AMG.

    Under the hood, the Mercedes GLC 43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe is propelled by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that produces 385bhp and 520Nm of torque. Paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.9 seconds. While the prices will be announced next week, Mercedes-Benz India has hinted that the model will arrive with a price tag of approximately 80 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Audi S5 Sportback

    During the launch of the Q2 SUV, Audi India shared a teaser image of its next launch, which will be none other than the S5 Sportback. Scheduled to go on sale around the festive season, the Audi S5 Sportback will be powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 349bhp and 500Nm of torque. This motor will be paired to an eight-speed automatic unit, sending power to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

    Feature highlights of the new Audi S5 Sportback will include all LED lighting, quad-tip exhausts, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, virtual cockpit, multi-zone climate control, Alcantara and carbon-fibre inserts, as well as four drive modes.

    Ssangyong Rexton facelift

    Mahindra owned marquee Ssangyong will take the covers off the Rexton facelift next month. Images of the updated model have been leaked on the web, revealing all the changes that the model will receive. Changes to the exterior of the facelifted Rexton include a new large blacked-out grille, new LED headlamps and LED DRLs, reworked front and rear bumpers, a new set of alloy wheels, and the T-shaped LED tail lights.

    Inside, the Ssangyong Rexton facelift will come equipped with a reworked interior that comprises of a four-spoke steering wheel, new gear lever, fully digital instrument console, and two interior theme options, while features such as level-one autonomous driving with adaptive cruise control, hands-free parking blind-spot monitoring, and lane-check systems could be a part of the list too.

    Powertrain options on the new Ssangyong Rexton facelift could be limited to a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 178bhp and 420Nm of torque, paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission. The model is likely to be offered in the rear-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive setups.

