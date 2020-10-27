CarWale
    New Hyundai i20 bookings to open from tomorrow; India launch on 5 November

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    32,447 Views
    -Hyundai commences booking for all new i20 for Rs 21,000

    - Official launch on 5 November, 2020

    Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has officially announced the commencement of bookings for its much-awaited  hatchback – the new i20. Interested customers can make the booking for Rs. 21,000 at Hyundai dealerships or on the manufacturer’s website starting from 28 October, 2020.

    The new Hyundai i20 will be available with a combination of petrol and diesel engines.  The two petrol engines are - 1.2-litre Kappa and a 1.0-litre turbo. While the former will be available with iMT and DCT transmission, the latter will be mated to a five-speed manual and IVT transmission. The diesel motor will be a 1.5-litre engine available only with a six-speed manual gearbox.

    Hyundai New i20 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Hyundai has ditched the Sportz Plus trim and the new model will be offered with the Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) variants. The new i20 will be available in a total of six single and two dual-tone options including Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Metallic Copper. The Polar White and Fiery Red will be offered with an optional black roof color scheme.

    Commenting on the all-new i20 booking announcement, Mr. SS Kim, MD & CEO- Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “i20 has been a super performer brand for Hyundai that has perfectly resonated with the aspirations of modern Indian customers for more than a decade. The all-new i20 is all set to re-establish benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment with its sleek style, thrilling performance and unmatched new technologies.”

    Hyundai New i20
    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
