Skoda Rapid CNG spotted testing

- Skoda Rapid CNG could be launched next year

- The model is likely to be offered only with a six-speed manual unit

Skoda has begun testing the CNG variant of the Rapid sedan in India ahead of its launch that could take place next year. Spy images of a test-mule reveal an undisguised model that was spotted on the streets of Pune.

As seen in the spy images, the Skoda Rapid CNG variant was getting CNG filled at a fuel pump. Skoda discontinued diesel engines after the BS6 emission norms came into effect and the option of a CNG variant could bring more sales in lieu of the diesel variant that was taken off the shelves.

The Skoda Rapid is currently powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 109 bhp and 175Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit, although the CNG variant could be offered exclusively with the latter.

