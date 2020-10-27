CarWale
    Skoda Rapid CNG spotted testing

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Skoda Rapid CNG spotted testing

    - Skoda Rapid CNG could be launched next year

    - The model is likely to be offered only with a six-speed manual unit

    Skoda has begun testing the CNG variant of the Rapid sedan in India ahead of its launch that could take place next year. Spy images of a test-mule reveal an undisguised model that was spotted on the streets of Pune.

    Skoda Rapid TSI Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images, the Skoda Rapid CNG variant was getting CNG filled at a fuel pump. Skoda discontinued diesel engines after the BS6 emission norms came into effect and the option of a CNG variant could bring more sales in lieu of the diesel variant that was taken off the shelves.

    Skoda Rapid TSI Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Skoda Rapid is currently powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 109 bhp and 175Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit, although the CNG variant could be offered exclusively with the latter.

