    Volkswagen India launches My Volkswagen Connect

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    978 Views
    Volkswagen India launches My Volkswagen Connect

    - My Volkswagen Connect is the brand’s connected car technology

    - The feature is standard with the Polo GT TSI and Vento Highline Plus

    - It is offered with a complimentary three-year subscription 

    Volkswagen India has introduced its connected car solution, known as My Volkswagen Connect. The interactive sim-based app is a standard fitment in the Polo GT TSI and Vento Highline Plus. The advanced My Volkswagen Connect app is available with three years of free subscription and three years of warranty.

    My Volkswagen Connect can be swiftly accessed by plugging the dongle to the on-board diagnostics (OBD) port of the car. It can be downloaded on any smartphone and paired to any Android or iOS device post a secure OTP exchange on the registered mobile number. The My Volkswagen Connect app connects the customer with their vehicle and analyses an individual’s driving style which includes speed, braking behavior, coolant temperature, acceleration, and the RPM. The app also enables customers to locate points of interest and to reach out to customer care or Road Side Assistance, in case of emergencies. Additionally, they can also use the app to scan, upload, and store important vehicular or related official documents. Customers can also use the app to set renewal reminders for vehicle insurance and receive ‘over the air’ (OTA) software updates.

    Commenting on the launch, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen India, we have relentlessly been working towards enhancing and providing our customers the best of technology and connected solutions. Today, we introduced the upgraded ‘My Volkswagen Connect’ app that offers customer convenience and safety at their fingertips. Customers will have access to real-time vehicle analysis and assistance that would make them aware of their vehicle condition, driving patterns, and enhance the overall fun-to-drive experience that a Volkswagen stands for.”

