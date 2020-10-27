CarWale
    Hyundai retains the highest exporter title in the first half of FY' 2020-21

    Hyundai retains the highest exporter title in the first half of FY’ 2020-21

    Nikhil Puthran

    Hyundai retains the highest exporter title in the first half of FY’ 2020-21

    - Hyundai exports 32,041 units in the first half of the financial year 2020-21

    - Hyundai Verna, Aura, and the Grand i10 are top-three export models 

    Hyundai Motors has always been the highest exporter of cars from India. Car sales are low in the first half of the fiscal year 2020-21, as compared to the same period last year. However, Hyundai has managed to retain its title of being the highest exporter amid the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic situation in the country. The company has exported 32,041 units between April to September 2020. In the same period, Maruti Suzuki has exported 31,549 units. Ford Motors emerges as the third-highest car exporter from India with a cumulative 26,089 units exported between April to September 2020.

    The top three Hyundai cars exported from India are – the Verna (11,660 units), Aura (5,056 units), and the Grand i10 (4,761 units). Apart from the exports, Hyundai is also a strong player in the domestic market and competes against the likes of the country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki.

    Amid the festive season, Hyundai will open bookings for the much-awaited new i20 tomorrow. Interested customers may book the vehicle against a token amount of Rs 21,000, ahead of its official launch in India on 5 November. The premium hatchback will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine options include - 1.2-litre Kappa and a 1.0-litre turbo, while the diesel will get a 1.5-litre unit. The diesel engine option will be offered only with a six-speed manual transmission, while the petrol version can be had with either iMT or DCT transmission option.

    Loading...

