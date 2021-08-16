Toyota announces discount offers for August 2021

- Toyota Yaris mid-size sedan gets the highest discount

- No offers on the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and the Vellfire this month

Select Toyota dealerships are offering a range of discounts across several models this month. These advantages can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits.

The Glanza is offered this month with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 18,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000. The Urban Cruiser compact SUV attracts only an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

Meanwhile, the Yaris mid-size sedan gets the highest discount of the lot with a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. There are no offers on the Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and the Vellfire. All the mentioned offers vary depending on the variants and can be availed only till 31 August, 2021.

Last week, Toyota introduced ‘Virtual Showroom’ initiative for its patrons. The online platform is integrated with services like a 360-degree exterior and interior view, top features, variant-wise prices, payment gateway, and augmented reality. To know more about it, click here.

Earlier this month, Toyota also hiked the prices of the Innova Crysta MPV by two per cent and you can read more about it here.