Skoda Auto India inaugurates a new dealership in Patna

Skoda Auto India has inaugurated a new dealership in Patna. Christened as SV Autowheels, the dealership is located at Bailey Road. The showroom facility is spread across an area of 376 square metres with a capacity to have five cars on display. The workshop, located in Rajnagar at Khagaul Road, is spread across an area of 1,301 square metres, and is equipped with 14 bays, and can service more than 2,400 vehicles per annum.

With this new facility, Skoda Auto India aims to extend its presence in Bihar. The Czech auto manufacturer, under the purview of the ‘India 2.0’ project, plans to expand its presence to 225 touch-points by next year. Last week, the carmaker opened two new dealerships, located in Bhopal and Gurugram, details of which are available here.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new facility, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The launch of the Kushaq stands testament to a new era for Skoda Auto in India. On the back of this world-class SUV, we have a clear vision of taking the Skoda brand to new and emerging markets across the country. Enhancing the ownership experience is vital to our growth strategy and increasing our network presence is one of the key pillars to meet this objective. The inauguration of the new dealership facility in Patna is part of this plan and we are delighted to partner with SV Autowheels, as we look forward to building our foothold in this region.”