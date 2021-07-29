Toyota Innova Crysta to cost more from coming month

- Toyota hikes the price of the Innova Crysta

- Increment in prices by up to two per cent

- Change in prices will be effective from August 1, 2021

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced today that it will increase the prices of its Innova Crysta MPV by up to two per cent from August 2021. This is to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

It's quite well-known now how there are frequent variations in not just the input costs, but commodity prices and freight charges as well. And this has only gone upwards. Still, the carmaker has tried to minimise this impact on its customers by absorbing a huge part of these incremental costs. Eventually, they have tried their best to cap the price hike to two per cent. Updated variant-wise prices will be available at all TKM dealerships in the coming week.

Many manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Honda, Renault, and others have already announced price hikes. Even premium automakers like Audi, Volvo, etc. have taken this decision. Likewise, we can expect more automakers to increase prices in future, eventually making car buying a more expensive affair.