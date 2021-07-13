CarWale
    Discounts up to Rs 65,000 on Toyota Yaris, Urban Cruiser, and Glanza in July 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,266 Views
    Select Toyota dealerships in India are offering huge discounts on a few products in the month of July 2021. Customers can avail these benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    The Toyota Yaris is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. The Urban Cruiser is offered only with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

    Discounts on the Toyota Glanza include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 18,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000. There are no discounts on the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry, or the Vellfire. In June 2021, Toyota launched a doorstep delivery service of parts for its customers, details of which are available here

     Previous 
    Tata Motors announces discounts up to Rs 65,000 on the Harrier, Nexon, and Tiago in July 2021
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza outsells Hyundai Venue in first half of 2021

