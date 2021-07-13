Discounts up to Rs 65,000 on Toyota Yaris, Urban Cruiser, and Glanza in July 2021

Select Toyota dealerships in India are offering huge discounts on a few products in the month of July 2021. Customers can avail these benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The Toyota Yaris is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. The Urban Cruiser is offered only with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

Discounts on the Toyota Glanza include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 18,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000. There are no discounts on the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry, or the Vellfire. In June 2021, Toyota launched a doorstep delivery service of parts for its customers, details of which are available here.