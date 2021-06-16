CarWale
    Toyota launches ‘Doorstep Delivery’ to supply genuine parts to customers

    Jay Shah

    - Customers can order genuine parts at their home

    - Service available in 12 cities

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has introduced the ‘Door Delivery’ initiative for all its patrons. The program initiated under the brand’s ‘Toyota Parts Connect’ service, customers can now procure genuine spare parts for their vehicles directly from the carmaker. 

    With the ‘Door Delivery’ option, customers will have an option to order parts from the brand and can opt to collect them from their nearest dealerships or choose to get it delivered at their residence. The range of products that can be ordered includes car care essentials, engine oil, tyres, and battery amongst others. Presently, this service is available in 12 cities and will be expanded to more cities by the end of 2021.

    Commenting on the introduction of this new value proposition, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President said, “With the launch of this initiative, we have achieved yet another milestone towards our commitment in providing best customer experience. Genuine parts play a vital role towards safety of customers and vehicles, therefore, it’s our continuous endeavour to improve the accessibility and availability of genuine parts for a user-friendly experience.  This initiative will further help us to move one step ahead in providing expediency in procuring genuine parts and other vehicle related parts, making it easy and stress-free process for our customers. 

