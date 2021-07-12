Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza outsells Hyundai Venue in first half of 2021

- Maruti Suzuki registers 60,183-unit sales of the Vitara Brezza in the first half of 2021 (H1 2021)

- Hyundai Venue registers 54,675-unit sales in H1 2021

- Tata Nexon takes third place with 46,247-unit sales in H1 2021

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza has emerged as the bestselling compact SUV in the country with 60,183-units sold in the first half of 2021 (H1 2021). In the same period Hyundai sold 54,675 units of the Venue to emerge as the second bestselling compact SUV in the H1 2021. As compared to June 2020, sales for both the models have grown significantly by nearly 50 per cent in June 2021. The Nexon emerged as the third bestselling compact SUV in the country with 46,247-unit sales in the first half of 2021.

Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine which produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine gets a five-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission option with Smart Hybrid technology. Over the years, Maruti Suzuki has been known for its reliable product line-up, largest service network, and easy to maintain qualities. Along with the above-mentioned qualities, the Vitara Brezza is also known for its easy drivability and ample space for the occupants.

The Hyundai Venue is available in two petrol and one diesel engine option. The petrol engines comprise a 1.2-litre unit and a turbocharged 1.0-litre Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) unit. The 1.2-litre engine produces 81bhp and 114Nm while the GDI unit generates 118bhp and 171Nm. There’s only a five-speed manual for the 1.2-litre engine while the 1.0-litre engine can be had with either a six-speed manual, iMT or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic options. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission to generate 99bhp at 4000rpm and 240Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The wide range of engine options makes the Hyundai Venue a popular choice in the compact SUV segment. Moreover, easy maintenance and reliability are also the key factors that have boosted sales for the Venue in India.