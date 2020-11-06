Nissan Magnite dimensions and specifications revealed; price announcement soon

- Nissan Magnite to be offered with two engine options

- The model will be available in four variants and eight colours

Nissan India has officially revealed all the specifications of the Magnite sub-four metre SUV ahead of the model’s price announcement that is scheduled to take place later this month. Nissan has already given us a look at the Magnite, and you can read all about it here.

Dimension wise, the new Nissan Magnite measures 3,994mm in length, 1,758mm in width, and 1,572mm in height, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,500mm. The ground clearance of the model stands at 205mm, while the boot space and fuel tank capacity are rated at 336 litres and 40 litres, respectively.

Engine options on the 2020 Nissan Magnite will include a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor that is capable of producing 70bhp at 6,250rpm and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, paired to a five-speed manual transmission. Also, on offer is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor that is tuned to produce 97bhp at 5,000rpm. The torque figures are rated at 160Nm between 2,800-3,600rpm when mated to a five-speed manual unit, and at 152Nm between 2,200-4,400rpm when paired to a CVT unit. The 1.0-litre NA motor is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 18.75 kmpl while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant returns 20 kmpl and 17.7 kmpl in the manual and CVT guise respectively.

Stopping power on the Nissan Magnite will arrive in the form of disc brakes at the front and drum units at the rear. Suspension duties at the front and rear will be taken care of by a MacPherson Strut with Lower Transverse link and a twin tube telescopic shock absorber at the front and rear, respectively. The model will be offered in four variants and eight colours, details of which are available here.