CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors crosses 4 Million passenger vehicle sales milestone in India

    Tata Motors crosses 4 Million passenger vehicle sales milestone in India

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    809 Views
    Tata Motors crosses 4 Million passenger vehicle sales milestone in India

    - Crosses 4 million passenger vehicle sales in India

    - Releases a special video in the voice of prominent actor and Padma Shri Award recipient, Anupam Kher

    Tata Motors has added a new feather on its cap by crossing the 4 million passenger vehicle sales milestone. The company has released a special video to celebrate this occasion.

    The company claims that the video will make the viewers nostalgic as it draws a visual timeline in the voice of prominent actor and Padma Shri Award recipient, Anupam Kher, narrating the key milestones achieved by the company since its establishment in 1945. From reliving some of India’s iconic historic moments to keeping up with the changing times, the video captures it all and concludes with the launch of the New Forever BS6 range of cars - the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Altroz, thereby highlighting another feat of Tata Motors by presenting the youngest and the safest product portfolio in the Indian automobile market. To watch the video, click here

    Tata Tiago Right Front Three Quarter

    Commenting on the launch of this film, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “As one of India’s foremost home-grown automotive brands, we are delighted to have reached this significant milestone for our passenger vehicles segment. We are honoured to have the legendary Anupam Kher as the narrator of the glorious journey of a brand that is a legend in itself. This film is a testament to not only our evolutionary growth over the last 30 years but also the growth that India has seen as a nation through this period. This narration celebrates Tata Motors and all those who have supported us in these years, as we continue to provide class-defining products to our consumers, thereby allowing us to be thought leaders in the realm of design, safety and performance.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 5.44 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • Tata Nexon
    • Nexon
    • Tiago
    • Tata Tiago
    • Tigor
    • Tata Tigor
    • Harrier
    • Tata Harrier
    • Altroz
    • Tata Altroz
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.43 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.04 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.22 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.33 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.36 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.12 Lakh
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 5.44 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.80 - 7.50 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 26th November 2020
    All Upcoming Cars