Tata Motors crosses 4 Million passenger vehicle sales milestone in India

Tata Motors has added a new feather on its cap by crossing the 4 million passenger vehicle sales milestone. The company has released a special video to celebrate this occasion.

The company claims that the video will make the viewers nostalgic as it draws a visual timeline in the voice of prominent actor and Padma Shri Award recipient, Anupam Kher, narrating the key milestones achieved by the company since its establishment in 1945. From reliving some of India’s iconic historic moments to keeping up with the changing times, the video captures it all and concludes with the launch of the New Forever BS6 range of cars - the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Altroz, thereby highlighting another feat of Tata Motors by presenting the youngest and the safest product portfolio in the Indian automobile market. To watch the video, click here.

Commenting on the launch of this film, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “As one of India’s foremost home-grown automotive brands, we are delighted to have reached this significant milestone for our passenger vehicles segment. We are honoured to have the legendary Anupam Kher as the narrator of the glorious journey of a brand that is a legend in itself. This film is a testament to not only our evolutionary growth over the last 30 years but also the growth that India has seen as a nation through this period. This narration celebrates Tata Motors and all those who have supported us in these years, as we continue to provide class-defining products to our consumers, thereby allowing us to be thought leaders in the realm of design, safety and performance.