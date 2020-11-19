2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class makes global debut

-Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is the longest ever S-Class to date

- It will be available in two turbo petrol engine options

-Expected to be launched in the first half of 2021

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the all-new prestigious Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and it sure takes luxury and extravagance to a whole new level. The Maybach S-Class is the capstone for the German car manufacturer and is mainly focused towards chauffeured driving.

The Maybach S-Class is 5.5 metres long and has an increased wheelbase of 180mm over the regular S-Class. The front fascia of the luxury saloon looks distinct with a thin vertical Maybach lettered chrome grille and sleek LED headlights and LED DRLs. There is also an additional Digital Light pack which consists of three powerful LEDs that refracts light through 1.3 million micro-mirrors. The lower portion of the bumper gets wide air inlets with an option in black or chrome finish.

Another distinguishing element of this extended S-Class is an optional two-tone paintwork with a hand-painted dividing line and the illuminated ‘Maybach’ logo on the C-pillar. The side profile is completed by flush-fitting door handles and a variety of specially designed alloys ranging between 19 to 21-inch in size. The rear looks familiar with two-section tail lamps completed by dual exhaust tailpipes.

Moving inside to the cabin, the car hosts a total of five display screens. The centre stage is taken by the 12.8-inch OLED display with second generation MBUX infotainment system while the driver gets a dedicated 12.3-inch three-dimensional display with round dial instruments. The rear passengers are gifted with two 11.6-inch touchscreens and a tablet which can be used outside the vehicle.

The talking point of this car are the plush and super comfortable rear seats which are supremely benefitted by the elongated wheelbase. The rear seats offer oodles of features like 253 active ambience lighting, massage function for the calf support, heated head cushions, two-thermo cup-holders and four-quick charging USB connections to name a few from the innumerable list. The main party piece on the Maybach S-Class is electrically operated comfort doors available on request. With this feature, the rear doors can conveniently be opened and closed either with the vehicle key, hand gesture, driver’s seat or via the centre display on the first row. An adaptive roof light automatically provides the right position and brightness detecting the rear occupants’ movements.

For making the ride even more relaxing and quiet, the Maybach comes with Active road noise compensation which uses six sensors in the suspension system filtering out the unwanted noises and producing counter-phase sound waves through the Burmester 4D surround sound system. The driver assistance systems include active distance assist, steering assist, traffic, lane keep and change assist, emergency stop and blind-spot assist to name a few of many.

The Maybach S-Class will be available in two guises – S560 and S650. The former will be available with a four-litre V8 turbo-petrol making 469bhp and 700Nm and the latter will be more powerful with V12 turbo-petrol making 621bhp and 1000Nm. Mercedes is offering the 4MATIC suspension as standard while the e-active body control and rear-wheel steering is available as an option.