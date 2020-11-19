CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class makes global debut

    2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class makes global debut

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    903 Views
    2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class makes global debut

    -Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is the longest ever S-Class to date   

    - It will be available in two turbo petrol engine options

    -Expected to be launched in the first half of 2021

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class Front View

    Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the all-new prestigious Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and it sure takes luxury and extravagance to a whole new level. The Maybach S-Class is the capstone for the German car manufacturer and is mainly focused towards chauffeured driving.

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class Left Side View

    The Maybach S-Class is 5.5 metres long and has an increased wheelbase of 180mm over the regular S-Class. The front fascia of the luxury saloon looks distinct with a thin vertical Maybach lettered chrome grille and sleek LED headlights and LED DRLs. There is also an additional Digital Light pack which consists of three powerful LEDs that refracts light through 1.3 million micro-mirrors. The lower portion of the bumper gets wide air inlets with an option in black or chrome finish. 

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class Rear View

    Another distinguishing element of this extended S-Class is an optional two-tone paintwork with a hand-painted dividing line and the illuminated ‘Maybach’ logo on the C-pillar. The side profile is completed by flush-fitting door handles and a variety of specially designed alloys ranging between 19 to 21-inch in size. The rear looks familiar with two-section tail lamps completed by dual exhaust tailpipes.

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class Dashboard

    Moving inside to the cabin, the car hosts a total of five display screens. The centre stage is taken by the 12.8-inch OLED display with second generation MBUX infotainment system while the driver gets a dedicated 12.3-inch three-dimensional display with round dial instruments. The rear passengers are gifted with two 11.6-inch touchscreens and a tablet which can be used outside the vehicle.

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class Second Row Seats

    The talking point of this car are the plush and super comfortable rear seats which are supremely benefitted by the elongated wheelbase. The rear seats offer oodles of features like 253 active ambience lighting, massage function for the calf support, heated head cushions, two-thermo cup-holders and four-quick charging USB connections to name a few from the innumerable list. The main party piece on the Maybach S-Class is electrically operated comfort doors available on request. With this feature, the rear doors can conveniently be opened and closed either with the vehicle key, hand gesture, driver’s seat or via the centre display on the first row. An adaptive roof light automatically provides the right position and brightness detecting the rear occupants’ movements.

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class Rear Door

    For making the ride even more relaxing and quiet, the Maybach comes with Active road noise compensation which uses six sensors in the suspension system filtering out the unwanted noises and producing counter-phase sound waves through the Burmester 4D surround sound system. The driver assistance systems include active distance assist, steering assist, traffic, lane keep and change assist, emergency stop and blind-spot assist to name a few of many.

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class Rear Door Pad

    The Maybach S-Class will be available in two guises – S560 and S650. The former will be available with a four-litre V8 turbo-petrol making 469bhp and 700Nm and the latter will be more powerful with V12 turbo-petrol making 621bhp and 1000Nm. Mercedes is offering the 4MATIC suspension as standard while the e-active body control and rear-wheel steering is available as an option.

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class
    ₹ 1.40 - 2.80 Crore
    Estimated Price
    • Mercedes-Benz
    • New S-Class
    • Mercedes-Benz New S-Class
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 41.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.80 - 7.50 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 26th November 2020
    All Upcoming Cars