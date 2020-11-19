Jeep Compass facelift previewed ahead of Chinese debut

-Updated interiors

-Revised front-end design

The updated Jeep Compass will make its official debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show 2020 in China ahead of its arrival the American SUV maker has released multiple teasers. The updated Compass (for the Chinese market) gets a new front bumper and slightly revised design for the headlamps. However, the biggest update is expected to arrive in the cabin.

The teaser image indicates a new touchscreen infotainment system and possibly updates in terms materials used within. One of the photos shows a front mounted camera in the face indicating that Jeep may add a 360-degree camera setup on specific variants. The Chinese market will continue with the same engine and gearbox options as the current model.

We, in India, are expected to get the updated Compass in 2021. It will be joined by a three-row version of the SUV also expected to arrive later in 2021. The current engine options are expected to continue for the Indian market that includes the likes of the 2.0-litre diesel and 1.4-litre petrol. However, given the growing popularity of turbo petrol, we could also expect the new 1.3-litre unit that was launched earlier this year. The Jeep Compass is a rival for the likes of the Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector, Tata Harrier as well as the Hyundai Tucson.

