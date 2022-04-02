CarWale
    Toyota sells 17,131 cars in March 2022

    Ninad Ambre

    Toyota sells 17,131 cars in March 2022

    - Highest ever domestic sales in a month

    - Shows positive climb in overall sales

    - Witnesses 58 per cent cumulative growth in orders

    Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) has announced monthly sales of 17,131 units in March 2022. This reflects that the carmaker has managed a positive year-on-year sales growth.

    Driving

    The automaker had sold 15,001 units in March 2021 and this shows a 14 per cent hike in sales year-on-year. TKM hasn’t given a bifurcation for the number of models sold, however, the company says that 8,000 units of the Innova Crysta alone have helped boost this figure. Additionally, around 3,000 units of the Fortuner and Legender were also sold last month.

    It’s also interesting to see that in India Toyota has attained a cumulative sales growth of 58 per cent, with wholesale of 2021-22 at 1,23,770 units as against 78,262 units in 2020-21. The newly launched Toyota Glanza will also spark some more interest and help boost the sales numbers in the coming months. Click here to know the variant-wise pricing for the model and watch the following video for more details.

    Toyota Glanza Image
    Toyota Glanza
    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
