New Hyundai Creta Knight edition leaked ahead of launch; gets iMT transmission

- The Hyundai Creta Knight edition is expected to be launched in India soon

- The new variant gets exterior and interior updates and a new transmission option

Even as we wait for the Creta facelift to make its debut on Indian shores, Hyundai is working on a new variant of the current-gen model. New images leaked on the web reveal the Creta Knight edition ahead of its launch that is likely to take place in the coming weeks.

As seen in the images here, the 2022 Hyundai Creta Knight edition features cosmetic updates in the form of a new grille with gloss black and red inserts, dark metal-coloured alloy wheels, gloss black finish for the front and rear skid plates, side sills, C-pillar, roof rails, and ORVMs, red front brake calipers, and a Knight edition emblem on the tail-gate.

The interiors of the new Hyundai Creta Knight edition will come equipped with an all-black theme, coloured inserts for the AC vents, glossy black centre console, as well as coloured stitching/piping on the steering wheel and seats.

The Hyundai Creta Knight edition will be based on the S, S+, and SX(O) variants. Engine options will include a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit, an IVT unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit. For the first time, the Creta will also be available with the iMT (intelligent Manual Transmission) as a part of the Knight edition.