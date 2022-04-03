MG Motor India retails 4,721 units in March 2022

- MG recorded a growth of 69 per cent in Q1 2022 over the previous quarter

- The carmaker recently introduced the 2022 ZS EV in India

MG Motor India has retailed 4,721 units in March 2022. The carmaker registered a growth of over 69 percent in Q1 2022 as compared to Q4 2021. The company revealed that it continues to remain impacted by the supply chain constraints due to the new COVID-19 variant and the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage.

MG launched the 2022 ZS EV in the country last month, the prices and details of which are available here. The brand has received over 1,500 bookings for the model which is already sold out for the year. The current product portfolio from MG includes the Astor, Hector, Gloster, and ZS EV.

The new MG ZS EV is propelled by a 50.3 kWh battery that claims to offer a range of 461kms on a single charge. The model is offered in two variants including Excite and Exclusive, the latter of which will be available starting from July 2022. We have driven the 2022 ZS EV and to read our review, click here.