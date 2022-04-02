Summer Car Care Tips: How To Save Your Car From The Heat: S2: Ep 4: The CarWale Podcast

With the onset of the even hotter summer season this year, it's not just us humans that are affected due to the rising temperatures. As we approach the peak high temperatures, how does this affect our cars? What all can we do, what preventive measures can we undertake to keep our vehicle in the best of health? Episode 4 in Season 3 of The CarWale Podcast tells you all you need to know.

How to take care of the car’s exterior

The gruelling summer heat can take a toll on various aspects of your vehicle, especially the exterior, a majority of which is exposed to the high temperatures unless one has the convenience of covered parking. A few of these factors include checking and topping up all the liquids in the car, maintaining tyre pressures, and using a car cover to prevent damage to the paint.

Tips to keep optimum temperatures inside the car cabin

The interiors of the car can get affected due to the climatic conditions, based on the region. The use of window blinds, sun shades, door visors, and the like can greatly help to reduce the ambient temperature inside a vehicle. What else can you do to enhance the same? Click on the link above to find out.