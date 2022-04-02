CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Summer Car Care Tips: How To Save Your Car From The Heat: S2: Ep 4: The CarWale Podcast

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    274 Views
    Summer Car Care Tips: How To Save Your Car From The Heat: S2: Ep 4: The CarWale Podcast

    With the onset of the even hotter summer season this year, it's not just us humans that are affected due to the rising temperatures. As we approach the peak high temperatures, how does this affect our cars? What all can we do, what preventive measures can we undertake to keep our vehicle in the best of health? Episode 4 in Season 3 of The CarWale Podcast tells you all you need to know.

    Summer Car Care Tips: How To Save Your Car From The Heat: S2: Ep 4: The CarWale Podcast

    How to take care of the car’s exterior

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Grille

    The gruelling summer heat can take a toll on various aspects of your vehicle, especially the exterior, a majority of which is exposed to the high temperatures unless one has the convenience of covered parking. A few of these factors include checking and topping up all the liquids in the car, maintaining tyre pressures, and using a car cover to prevent damage to the paint.

    Tips to keep optimum temperatures inside the car cabin

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Wheel

    The interiors of the car can get affected due to the climatic conditions, based on the region. The use of window blinds, sun shades, door visors, and the like can greatly help to reduce the ambient temperature inside a vehicle. What else can you do to enhance the same? Click on the link above to find out.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota sells 17,131 cars in March 2022
     Next 
    Nissan India posts 100 per cent Y-o-Y growth; exports rise by 20 per cent

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4555 Views
    29 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    ₹ 2.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.91 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.12 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.48 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.87 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.04 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.66 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.53 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.44 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4555 Views
    29 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Summer Car Care Tips: How To Save Your Car From The Heat: S2: Ep 4: The CarWale Podcast