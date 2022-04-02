Nissan India posts 100 per cent Y-o-Y growth; exports rise by 20 per cent

- 38,988 units exported in FY 2021-22

- Nissan Magnite garners over one lakh bookings

Nissan India has announced that the carmaker posted a cumulative sale of 3,007 units in March 2022. For FY 2021-2022, Nissan sold 37,678 units in the domestic market, thereby achieving a 100 per cent growth in sales. The Nissan Magnite since its launch in December 2020 has also managed to gather over lakh bookings of which 32 per cent were received on the brand’s online portal.

The Nissan and Datsun models are also available on a subscription basis with a ‘white number plate’ and ‘buy-back option’ in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai. The subscription plans include insurance costs, maintenance costs, and down payment. For more details about it, click here.

Last month, the Nissan Magnite underwent the Global NCAP crash test and scored an impressive four-star rating. To know more about it, click here. We have driven the Nissan Magnite and you can read our first-drive review here.

Commenting on Nissan India’s wholesale performance, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd., said, “FY21 for Nissan India has been a year of turnaround with volume growth of 100 per cent in domestic and industry growth of 13%, despite the headwind challenges of Covid-19 and semiconductor-related supply shortages. The game-changer was the Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV Nissan Magnite as part of Global Nissan NEXT transformation, winning the customer’s trust generating one lakh plus customer bookings on its compelling combination of aspirational value with distinctive design, high four-star safety rating by Global NCAP and lowest cost of ownership.”