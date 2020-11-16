Toyota Kirloskar Motor posts 12 percent growth in retail sales during Dhanteras

-Toyota registers 12 percent year-on-year growth for the festive period of Dhanteras

-The sales are expected to make an upward trend in the coming months

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has reported a 12 percent increase in sales during the festive period of Dhanteras this year. The company has shown consistent incline in sales post the lockdown shackles and expects to keep up the momentum in the coming months. Toyota also witnessed an impressive 52 percent growth in month-on-month sales for October with the Innova Crysta, Glanza and Fortuner being the bestsellers for the company.

Speaking on the market response, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales & Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are witnessing a gradual but steady recovery over the last few months and this can be attributed to a few factors including, pent up demand from the last few months, festive demand that has contributed to the overall sales in the month of October & November, consolidation of the market at the lower end due to personal mobility issues & finally, the kind of offers and schemes that OEMs have been offering to customers to push demand. f we talk about TKM sales & customer orders this festive season, there has been a 10%-13% increase in order taking this year on Dhanteras when compared to the same period last year. Dhanteras in 2020 has been celebrated over two days in various parts of the country and hence in terms of retail sales (dealer’s sale to customer) also, we have witnessed a 12% growth when compared to Dhanteras in 2019. We are hoping that sales in November will be more bullish when compared to October sales.”

The Japanese car manufacturer also plans to bring the Innova Crysta facelift to India soon. Although there is no official word from the company, we expect it to be launched by the end of this month. However, the ongoing labour strike at the company’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka could impact the exact launch date. The Innova Crysta facelift will receive minor cosmetic changes and an updated infotainment system with no mechanical changes under the hood. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates.