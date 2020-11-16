CarWale
    • Maruti Suzuki sells over 2 lakh units via digital channel

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Recorded online sales of over 2 lakh units since April 2019

    - The digital channel has generated over 21 lakh customer enquiries

    The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has crossed over 2 lakh sales milestone via its digital channel. The company introduced the online sales platform in 2018 and has witnessed three times increase in digital enquiries and recorded sales of over 2 lakh units since April 2019. Moreover, it is believed that the digital channels have generated over 21 lakh customer enquiries. The digital channel now covers nearly 1,000 dealerships across the country. 

    A majority of new car buyers are digitally influenced and have already researched about the product online before physically visiting the dealership. In recent times, we have witnessed that the customers then visit the showroom to seek assurance on the deal from advisors before completing the paperwork.

    As revealed to PTI, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Customers who enquire through our digital channel end up purchasing a car within 10 days. This reaffirms that with a robust online to offline platform executed by a digitally enabled salesforce, converting digital enquiries into sales becomes easier.”

    'Our investment to create a hyper-local platform is to help customers discover faster and connect to their nearest dealers. This initiative has seen rapid growth in recent times. In the last two years, we have integrated over 1,000 dealerships across 3,000 online touchpoints in this digital transformation journey,' Srivastava added.

