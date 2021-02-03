Discounts up to Rs 67,000 on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Ciaz, and Wagon R in February 2021

Select Maruti Suzuki Arena and Nexa dealerships are offering a range of discounts in the month of February this year. Customers can avail of benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

Arena

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available with a cash discount of Rs 8,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Swift and Vitara Brezza are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, each. The Celerio and Eeco can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, each.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso include a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Alto 800 is offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Wagon R can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 13,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Ertiga is available only with a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000.

Nexa

The Sigma variant of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, accessories worth Rs 37,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. All other variants of the model are offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. The Ciaz can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki XL6 are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Ignis is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Baleno is offered with a cash discount of Rs 7,5000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.