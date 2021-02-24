2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched in India at Rs 5.73 lakh

- Powered by the new K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine

- Gets equipped with a cruise control

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Swift facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The hatchback will be available in five trims -LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi+, and a newly introduced ZXi+ dual tone. The three dual-tone options include – Pearl Arctic White and Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black roof and Midnight Blue with Arctic White roof.

Visually, the 2021 Swift features a new chrome stripe on the single-piece front grille which now has a mesh-pattern. Other highlights include a dual-tone exterior shade which can be had with the top ZXi+ trim. The projector headlights, LED DRLs, alloy wheels, floating roof effect are to be carried over from the current model.

On the inside, the cabin is highlighted with silver ornamentation and a twin-pod instrument cluster with a coloured 4.2-inch TFT display. The new Swift is now benefitted by a cruise control, idle start-stop function, and key synchronised auto-foldable ORVMs. It continues to be offered with a host of safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking camera, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, and ISOFIX anchorage points.

The talking point of the Swift is a brand new engine in the form of a K12 series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with idle start-stop function. Simply put, the same 1.2-litre engine will now return a higher fuel efficiency of 23.20-kmpl in manual transmission and 23.76-kmpl when paired with the AMT gearbox. The power figures have also bumped by 7bhp to 89bhp and 113Nm of torque.

The 2021 Swift is now expensive by Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 depending upon the variant. However, with the added features and a new engine, it will only keep soaring high against its competitors which include the Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.