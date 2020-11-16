CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Next-generation Hyundai Elantra to come to India in 2021

    Next-generation Hyundai Elantra to come to India in 2021

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    1,195 Views
    Next-generation Hyundai Elantra to come to India in 2021

    -Seventh-generation globally

    -Expected to be offered with both petrol and diesel power

    The next-generation Hyundai Elantra will arrive in India next year. It will be sold alongside the recently launched Tucson SUV as Hyundai’s premium offerings but is expected to sit above the SUV in the line-up.

    The car was unveiled in March of this year and sports a new design language, platform, feature list and interior design language all of which we have looked at in detail in a separate story here. While globally the Elantra is being offered only with petrol power, the Indian market is also expected to get it with diesel power, the same engine and gearbox combination present in the current BS6 compliant Elantra. 

    The Elantra will rival sedans like the Skoda Octavia and Honda Civic but also SUVs like the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Toyota Innova and the next-generation Mahindra XUV500

    Hyundai New Elantra Image
    Hyundai New Elantra
    ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Hyundai
    • New Elantra
    • Hyundai New Elantra
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 6.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5thNOV
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars