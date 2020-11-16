Next-generation Hyundai Elantra to come to India in 2021

-Seventh-generation globally

-Expected to be offered with both petrol and diesel power

The next-generation Hyundai Elantra will arrive in India next year. It will be sold alongside the recently launched Tucson SUV as Hyundai’s premium offerings but is expected to sit above the SUV in the line-up.

The car was unveiled in March of this year and sports a new design language, platform, feature list and interior design language all of which we have looked at in detail in a separate story here. While globally the Elantra is being offered only with petrol power, the Indian market is also expected to get it with diesel power, the same engine and gearbox combination present in the current BS6 compliant Elantra.

The Elantra will rival sedans like the Skoda Octavia and Honda Civic but also SUVs like the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Toyota Innova and the next-generation Mahindra XUV500.