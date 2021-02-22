CarWale
    • 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift listed on website; imminent launch next month

    2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift listed on website; imminent launch next month

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    33,898 Views
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift listed on website; imminent launch next month

    - To be powered by K12N petrol engine with idle start-stop function

    - Will get cruise control on top-spec trims

    Maruti Suzuki has listed the 2021 Swift on its official website. Likely to be launched in the coming month, the new model will essentially be the facelift to the current generation Swift which was launched in the year 2018. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Front Three Quarter

    The exterior of the new Swift is likely to feature a chrome stripe in the centre of the single-piece front grille with a mesh pattern. Other highlights likely to be included are a contrast black roof and a new design for the alloy wheels. Largely, the design and styling will be in line with the current model. 

    Steering Wheel

    On the inside, the changes will be minimal. The black theme is expected to be carried forward in the facelift. Features like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, coloured MID, flat-bottom steering wheel, reverse parking camera, and automatic headlamps are to be retained. As per the website, the 2021 Swift is likely to include a cruise control function for the top-spec trims.

    Engine Shot

    The major change for the 2021 Swift will be a new engine. The proven 1.2-litre petrol engine will continue to be a part of the powertrain. Besides this, Maruti is likely to include the K12N petrol engine with idle start-stop which already does duty on the new Dzire. Not to be confused with the K series engine on the Baleno, this engine does not feature the smart hybrid technology. When launched in the coming month, Swift will be priced Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 higher than the current model. 

