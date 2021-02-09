Maruti Suzuki produces 1,60,975 vehicles in January 2021

- Production of mini and compact cars witnesses a decline

Maruti Suzuki has listed out its production figures for the month of January 2021. The largest car manufacturer of India has produced a total of 1,60,975 units in the last month which comprises passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles.

The company manufactured 1,13,947 mini and sub-compact vehicles that include the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Celerio, and other OEM models. These numbers are 19 per cent lower when compared to the records for the same period last year. The mid-size offering, Ciaz, is a strong product for the brand witnessing a rise of 88 per cent in production to 1,524 units.

Moving to the utility vehicles, Maruti Suzuki offers the Eeco, Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and the Gypsy domestically. Last month, the car manufacturer has also begun the production and export of the Jimny SUV to international markets, details of which can be read here. This segment has also observed a positive surge of 45.5 per cent with a manufacturing total of 29,199 units. The total passenger vehicles produced in the month stood at 1,56,439 units.

Maruti is also making a positive growth on the commercial vehicles front. With the spike in demand, the company has built 4,536 units of its Super Carry pick-up as against 2,505 units in January 2020.