Maruti Suzuki Subscribe expands to Kochi

Maruti Suzuki India has announced its partnership with ALD Automotive India for its subscription program. The company has also expanded its subscription program to customers in Kochi. After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to extend, upgrade the vehicle, or buy the car at market price.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers cars in eight other cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. A customer can opt from a range of vehicles such as the WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga from the Arena chain of dealerships and Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, and S-Cross from the Nexa chain of dealerships. Additionally, the subscription plan is now available with varied mileage options of 10,000, 15,000, 20,000, or 25,000 kilometres annually and a tenure of 12, 24, 36, or 48 months.

Customers will have to pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting at Rs 12,513 for the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Rs 13,324 for Ignis in Kochi (including taxes) for a tenure of 48 months. The company’s partners for the subscription program also include Orix Auto Infrastructure Services and Myles Automotive Technologies.

On this occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Subscription is a new concept for customers in India and we are encouraged by the overwhelming response in the past few months. We have received over 15,500 enquiries. We have now expanded the program to Kochi, in addition to eight other cities. The unique initiative allows a customer to use a brand-new car without actually owning it. The customer needs to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance, 24x7 roadside assistance, and insurance for the complete tenure.”