Toyota Innova Crysta facelift likely to launch in India by month end

    -Toyota Innova Crysta facelift possibly to launch in coming weeks  

    -The facelift is likely to receive mild cosmetic and feature updates  

    Toyota is all set to launch the Innova Crysta facelift in India by the end of the month. On enquiry, a few dealers also confirmed that they have already started to take bookings for the upcoming MPV. Although there is no official announcement by Toyota, we expect the facelift to reach showrooms in the coming weeks. 

    The Crysta facelift was launched for the Indonesian market last month and the changes to the car remain mainly cosmetic with a few feature additions on the inside. The refreshed Crysta receives a new front with a larger five-slat horizontal grille with chrome borders. The headlights with redesigned LED DRLs now extend into the grille giving it a more sharper look. The bumper is tweaked and the fog lamps now move to the bottom with the silver faux skid plate. The side profile sports a new design for the 16-inch alloys while the rear looks relatively familiar with a blacked-out portion between the tail lamps and the number plate.  

    Toyota Innova Crysta Dashboard

    The main highlight of the interior includes an updated touchscreen infotainment system now supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The top-spec variants are also speculated to come with an air-purifier and a 360-degree camera setup. Further details would be known only when the Crysta facelift is spotted in flesh on our public roads. 

    The Crysta was introduced in 2016 and is yet to receive its first mid-life update now. The launch of the facelift was anticipated in the country only next year but given the ongoing festive demand, Toyota might have reworked the plans. The Crysta will receive no mechanical changes and will continue to be powered by the 2.4-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol with the former making 148bhp and 343Nm torque and the latter producing 164bhp power and 245 of torque. Both the drivetrains are to be offered with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. Depending upon the variant, the Innova Crysta facelift is likely to be priced Rs 50,000 – Rs 80,000 higher than the current model. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates.

