Ferrari regains production at full capacity in Maranello

With the pandemic creating a global havoc, things at Maranello and Modena have slowly started to get back to normal. The Ferrari factories in Maranello and Modena gradually returned to full production, in line with the 'Back on Track' program. The first car to come off the Special Series lines, after seven weeks in which the processing was suspended just a few hours before its completion, was a Ferrari Monza SP2 with a black and gray livery. In the following days, a 812 GTS spider in Grigio GTS and a F8 Tributo in Rosso Corsa were among the first cars completed in the 12 and 8 cylinder lines. The new Ferraris are ready to be delivered to their owners in USA, Germany and Australia and respectively, and to finally hit the road.

The new “Back on Track” programme includes several practices aimed at safeguarding the health and well-being of Ferrari employees. The facilities now follow new rules for common areas and have also reorganised work areas to help maintain social distancing.