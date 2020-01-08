Hyundai assessing comeback of Sonata for India

- Adopts a sporty four-door-coupe silhouette

- Hyundai will study the local market thoroughly before introducing the Sonata in India

- If launched, it will be in 2021 or later

Hyundai revealed the eight-generation Sonata at the 2019 New York Auto Show. The new-gen model of the premium sedan adopts a sporty four-door coupe silhouette and also debuts the new Sensuous Sportiness design language. Interestingly, we have learnt that Hyundai is assessing the Indian market for a possible launch of the Sonata premium sedan in the country. However, it is too early to comment on its possible launch in India and the company will invest a considerable amount of time in studying the Indian market.

The new Sonata draws its inspiration from the Le Fil Rouge concept which was showcased at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The company claims that the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy is defined by the harmony between four fundamental elements of vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology. It also introduces many Hyundai-first features with its aggressive styling.

At the time of unveiling, Hyundai Motors claimed that the Sonata’s cabin is inspired by the stealth aircraft. If introduced in India, the flagship sedan will get all the bells and whistles that are offered in modern day premium sedans. In terms of dimensions, the new-gen model sits 30mm lower than the older car, while its width has been extended by 25mm. The overall length has increased by 45mm and the wheelbase has now increased by 35mm.

More details on Hyundai’s plans to launch the Sonata in India might be known during the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo in the country. However, we can tell you one thing for sure, the Hyundai Sonata is not coming to India this year.