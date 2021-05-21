Upcoming luxury electric cars in India - Part 1

The world has been facing the global warming crisis for decades and majority of the damage is can be attributed to vehicles with internal combustion engines. To reduce carbon emissions, almost every country has pledged to abandon conventional cars and move on to battery electric vehicles. Many measures are already in place to reduce carbon footprints in mobility, and electric cars are a huge leap in that direction.

To speeden the transition from ICE to BEV, several carmakers such as Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volvo and Audi are introducing their exotic electric cars globally, as well as in India. So let us have a look at some striking luxury electric vehicles likely to arrive in the country soon.

Tesla

Model S

Founded in 2003, Tesla presently has four all-electric cars in the line-up - Model 3, Model Y, Model X and Model S. And the flagship Model S will arrive in the country probably later this year or by early 2022. The Model S is a flagship four-door sedan by Tesla and has an Avant-grade outside design with a coupé-style roof. The car is just under five metres, but mind you, that is long, almost going head on with the MB E-Class LWB.

The Model S is available in two variants in the international markets - Long Range and Plaid. The Long Range has an estimated range of 664km while the Plaid is claimed to travel 627km on a single charge. Each model features all-wheel-drive as standard.

Model 3

The Model 3 is the most inexpensive all-electric sedan in the Tesla line up. It is available in three different variants in its home market - Standard Plus, Long Range AWD and Performance. This sedan could be the first Tesla to launch in India, by the end of this year or in early 2022. The Model 3 has a very snazzy exterior design. Similarly, it features a tinted all-glass roof. Besides, it is 4,694mm long and has a 2,875mm wheelbase; very close to the BMW 3 Series sedan.

The cheapest variant in the Model 3 range, the Standard Plus gets a single motor that drives the rear wheels. This version has a claimed range of 423km. Meanwhile the Long Range AWD comes with an increased estimated range of 568km. Lastly, there is a Performance version that can achieve a 0 to 100kmph time in 3.4 seconds and has a projected range of 506km. It also gets an all-wheel-drive system.

Audi

e-tron

The Audi e-tron is a fully electric mid-size SUV. It uses an MLB platform that also accommodates Audi’s e-quattro all-wheel-drive system. Unlike Tesla, the German carmaker has steered clear of revolutionising its e-tron models. In fact, it has retained the traditional grille and also other signature elements. Inside, the e-tron has a plush interior with a full leather trim. Also, there is a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 8.6-inch touchscreen display to control various functions.

Presently, the e-tron comes with numerous variants in some markets. However, Audi has two different capacity battery packs across the range - 71kWh and 95kWh. India specific variants are highly likely to have a 95kWh battery pack that would go around 400km on a single charge. The e-tron is expected to launch in India in a few months.

e-tron Sportback

Audi has another model line-up in the e-tron series, the e-tron Sportback. This Sportback version of the model features a slanted roof design. Other than that, the e-tron and e-tron Sportback share the same mechanicals. The Sportback gets all bells and whistles you would find in the normal e-tron model. It also comes with a 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit and 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen. There is another 8.6-inch small display that controls other features of the car.

This SUV has the same 71 and 95kWh battery pack as the normal e-tron and the 95kWh model comes with an estimated 413km of range on a full charge and can go from 0 to 100kmph in 5.7 seconds. All the Sportback variants get adaptive sport air suspension as standard. It is expected to arrive in India along with the e-tron.