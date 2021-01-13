Tesla officially enters India; sets up company in Bengaluru

- Tesla files as ‘Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd’ in India

-Expected to begin operations in the first half of 2021

After all the rumours and speculations, Tesla has officially set its foot on the Indian soil. The American electric vehicle manufacturer has registered with the name – ‘Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd’ with the Registrar of Companies at Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Based on the data from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Tesla India will be headed by three directors - Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram, and David Jon Feinstein. The incorporation date for the company is 8 January, 2021 and the headquarters of the firm will be based in Bengaluru. Other details such as authorised and paid-up capital are listed at Rs 15,00,000 and Rs 1,00,000 respectively.

Recently, Nitin Gadkari – Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises also affirmed that Tesla will commence its operations by early 2021. He added that the electric car maker company will initially begin with sales which will be eventually followed by the establishment of research and manufacturing facility.

Tesla India is most likely to debut in India with the Model 3 sedan which will take the CBU route at the beginning. The price for the EV is expected to be around Rs 55 to Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be accompanied by its siblings in the future.