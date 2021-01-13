Tata Altroz ‘iTurbo’ turbo-petrol variant unveiled; India launch on 22 January, 2021

- Tata Altroz new variant is powered by a 110bhp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

- The model will be offered in three variants

Tata Motors has unveiled the Altroz with a turbo-petrol engine in the country. Bookings for the model will commence from 14 January, 2021 for an amount of Rs 11,000, and customers can choose from three variants that include XT, XZ, and XZ+. The Altroz was previously offered only with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel mill.

The Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder unit that produces 110bhp and 140Nm of torque. Transmission options on the model are limited to a five-speed manual unit. The new variant is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 18.30 kmpl.

The turbo-petrol variant of the Tata Altroz features a new Harbour Blue paint job and a turbo badging on the boot lid. Also on offer are multi-drive modes (Sport and City). Rivals to the Altroz turbo comprise of the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, and the Honda Jazz.