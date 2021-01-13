CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Altroz ‘iTurbo’ turbo-petrol variant unveiled; India launch on 22 January, 2021

    Tata Altroz ‘iTurbo’ turbo-petrol variant unveiled; India launch on 22 January, 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    18,642 Views
    Tata Altroz ‘iTurbo’ turbo-petrol variant unveiled; India launch on 22 January, 2021

    - Tata Altroz new variant is powered by a 110bhp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

    - The model will be offered in three variants

    Tata Motors has unveiled the Altroz with a turbo-petrol engine in the country. Bookings for the model will commence from 14 January, 2021 for an amount of Rs 11,000, and customers can choose from three variants that include XT, XZ, and XZ+. The Altroz was previously offered only with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel mill.

    The Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder unit that produces 110bhp and 140Nm of torque. Transmission options on the model are limited to a five-speed manual unit. The new variant is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 18.30 kmpl.

    The turbo-petrol variant of the Tata Altroz features a new Harbour Blue paint job and a turbo badging on the boot lid. Also on offer are multi-drive modes (Sport and City). Rivals to the Altroz turbo comprise of the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, and the Honda Jazz.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 5.44 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • Altroz
    • Tata Altroz
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.43 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.04 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.22 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.33 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.36 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.20 Lakh
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 44.00 - 49.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 21st January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars