New Tata Altroz iTurbo bookings to open tomorrow; launch and price details revealed

- Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant to be launched on 22 January, 2021

- Bookings for the model will commence on 14 January, 2021

Tata Motors unveiled the iTurbo variant of the Altroz premium hatchback earlier today. The model, as the name suggests, is powered by a turbocharged version of the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine.

Bookings for the Tata Altroz iTurbo version will commence from 14 January, 2021, for an amount of Rs 11,000. The price announcement of the model will take place on 22 January, 2021, with deliveries scheduled to begin immediately after.

Feature-wise, the new Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant gets two drive modes (City and Sport), Intelligent Real-time Assistant (IRA) connected car technology, Xpress cool function, and leatherette seats. On the outside, the model receives a new Harbour Blue paintjob and an ‘iTurbo’ badging at the rear. The turbo variant is offered in three trims that include XT, XZ, and XZ+, details of which are available here.

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz iTurbo variant is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 110bhp and 140Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is standard while a DCT unit is expected to arrive later. The manual variant is claimed to return a fuel economy of 18.3kmpl.