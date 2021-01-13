CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted sans camouflage; launch likely soon

    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted sans camouflage; launch likely soon

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    15 Views
    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted sans camouflage; launch likely soon

    - 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio could be launched later this year

    - The model could be powered by a 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine

    Maruti Suzuki began working on the new-gen Celerio last year, with test-mules of the updated model being spotted on multiple occasions. Likely to be introduced as a 2021 model, the second-gen Celerio has now been spotted undisguised.

    As seen in the spy image, the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio features a more rounded-off design at the rear, evident from the look at the rear profile and side profile of the test-mule. A few feature highlights include rectangular tail lights, a new rear bumper with a number plate recess and horizontal reflectors, raked windshield, integrated spoiler, conventional door handles, and steel wheels.

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Left Side View

    Previous spy shots of the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio have revealed sweptback headlamps, fog lights, black alloy wheels, a single slat grille, and fender-mounted turn indicators. A peek at the interiors also revealed a three-spoke steering wheel, analogue instrument cluster with a larger MID, a 12V power socket, and space for a large touchscreen infotainment system.

    To be underpinned by the Heartect platform, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine that produces 67bhp and 90Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. A CNG variant cannot be ruled out either. Once launched, the model will rival the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, and the Renault Kwid.

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Image
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    ₹ 4.46 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Celerio
    • Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.20 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 5.31 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 4.81 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.21 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.32 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.16 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.13 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 4.91 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 4.98 Lakh
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 44.00 - 49.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 21st January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars