New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted sans camouflage; launch likely soon

- 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio could be launched later this year

- The model could be powered by a 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki began working on the new-gen Celerio last year, with test-mules of the updated model being spotted on multiple occasions. Likely to be introduced as a 2021 model, the second-gen Celerio has now been spotted undisguised.

As seen in the spy image, the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio features a more rounded-off design at the rear, evident from the look at the rear profile and side profile of the test-mule. A few feature highlights include rectangular tail lights, a new rear bumper with a number plate recess and horizontal reflectors, raked windshield, integrated spoiler, conventional door handles, and steel wheels.

Previous spy shots of the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio have revealed sweptback headlamps, fog lights, black alloy wheels, a single slat grille, and fender-mounted turn indicators. A peek at the interiors also revealed a three-spoke steering wheel, analogue instrument cluster with a larger MID, a 12V power socket, and space for a large touchscreen infotainment system.

To be underpinned by the Heartect platform, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine that produces 67bhp and 90Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. A CNG variant cannot be ruled out either. Once launched, the model will rival the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, and the Renault Kwid.

