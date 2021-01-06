Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant details leaked ahead of official launch

- Likely to get a new Marine Blue exterior colour shade

- Expected to be paired with a DCT unit

Tata will be celebrating the first anniversary of its best selling Altroz this month. To make it more special, the Indian car manufacturer is likely to introduce a turbo petrol variant of the premium hatchback with added features.

As per the leaked image, the entire variant line-up of the Altroz will be rejigged where the current top-spec XZ (O) trim is likely to be replaced by the XZ+ trim. The Turbo Petrol engine is expected to be called as iTurbo and will be exclusive only to the XT, XZ and XZ+ trims. Also on offer will be the new marina blue exterior colour shade from the XM+ variant. It also appears that the skyline silver will be given a miss in the coming model. The upcoming Altroz is also sighted on public roads during a TVC shoot and you can read all about it here.

For the features part, the turbo trims will be benefitted with a gloss black sunroof and dedicated driving modes – City and Sport. The inside could see the inclusion of a light grey colour interior and two additional tweeters for the stereo system. Other features like the ambient lighting, connected car features, leather upholstery, auto projector headlamps, rear ac vents, and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster will be a part and parcel of the Altroz.

The new turbo petrol drivetrain will be the 1.2-litre petrol motor with a capable output of 110bhp and 150Nm torque coupled with a five-speed manual and a DCT gearbox. We reckon Tata will introduce the turbo variant in the Altroz in the coming weeks and could price it Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 over the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol model.

