Toyota Fortuner facelift launched: Why should you buy?

Japanese car manufacturer, Toyota has introduced the Fortuner facelift in India with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The updated SUV has been introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Additionally, the company has introduced a sportier iteration called the Legender, priced at Rs 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Here’s why you should buy the newly launched Toyota Fortuner.

What’s good about it?

Over the years, the Toyota Fortuner has stood out from the rest with a strong commanding presence, and the updated model further ups the game. The vehicle gets new LED headlamps with a distinctive sharp LED line guide and newly designed DRLs. The vehicle features a sculpted side-pontoon shaped bumper. The vehicle rides on multi-axle spoke alloy wheels with super chrome metallic finish. Moreover, new feature additions include cruise control, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and a large touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Legender features catamaran styled front and rear bumper with for freshness along with a dual-tone black roof. It gets a sharp and sleek front grille with piano black accents. Additionally, the vehicle features split quad-LED headlamps with a waterfall LED line guide signature.

What’s not so good?

The Legender is limited to a diesel automatic option with a 2WD set-up. The Fortuner offers a 4WD option only with a diesel engine and there are no major feature updates as compared to its predecessor.

Best variant to buy?

Toyota offers pretty much straight forward variant options. Customers can opt between 2WD petrol manual and automatic or 2WD diesel manual or automatic transmission options. As for customers interested in the 4WD, it is available with both manual and automatic transmission options. The Legender is for customers looking for a sportier 2WD diesel automatic option.

Specification

Petrol

2.7-litre 4x2 MT – 164bhp at 5,200rpm and 245Nm at 4,000rpm

Five-speed manual transmission and six-speed Automatic transmission option

Diesel

2.8-litre MT – 201bhp at 3,400rpm and 420Nm between 1,400-3,400rpm

2.8-litre AT – 201bhp between 3,000-3,400rpm and 500Nm between 1,600-2,800rpm

Six-speed manual transmission with iMT and automatic transmission option

Did you know?

The updated Toyota Fortuner gets an electronically controlled power back door with memory and jam protection. The updated model is covered under a standard warranty of three years or 1 lakh kilometres.