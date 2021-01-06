Kia Motors unveil new logo and global brand slogan

- New Slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’

- Plan S strategy to focus heavily on broadening of electric vehicles

The South-Korean car manufacturer has revealed its new brand logo and slogan today. The light show ceremony with firecrackers was hosted by aerial drones for which it even won an accolade of Guinness World Record for ‘Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The revised slogan now reads – ‘Movement that inspires’.

The event witnessed 303 synchronised pyrodrones launching hundreds of fireworks displaying and igniting the new logo in the sky. Kia says that the design of the logo stands for the brand’s symmetry, rhythm, and rising elements that embody Kia’s confidence and commitment to its customers. On observing the new logo, one can see the alphabets united with an unbroken line. The carmaker will soon be disclosing its new strategy, purpose and application of the new logo on its product line-up on 15 January. As per the planned ‘Plan S’ initiative, Kia is likely to focus on popularising and expanding its electric vehicle portfolio in the global car market.

Ho Sung Song, Kia’s President and CEO, said, “Kia’s new logo represents the company’s commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation. The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes. Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry.”