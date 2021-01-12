CarWale
    Hyundai, Kia, and Mahindra emerged strongly in the SUV segment in 2020

    Hyundai, Kia, and Mahindra emerged strongly in the SUV segment in 2020

    Nikhil Puthran

    Hyundai, Kia, and Mahindra emerged strongly in the SUV segment in 2020

    - Hyundai leads the SUV segment with a market share of 27.8 per cent 

    - Kia Motors emerges second with a market share of 20.9 per cent

    - Mahindra takes the third position with a market share of 20.1 per cent 

    The SUV segment has been growing strong in the last few years. And in 2020, the SUV segment has continued to grow strong with the likes of Hyundai, Kia Motors, and Mahindra claiming the top three positions in the SUV segment. 

    Hyundai Creta Right Front Three Quarter

    In the calendar year 2020 (CY20), Hyundai has emerged as the biggest SUV manufacturer with a market share of 27.8 per cent, with 1,80,237-unit sales. Towards the end of the first quarter in 2020, Hyundai introduced the all-new Creta. The updated model is a key seller for the company and a major contributor to overall sales with 96,989-unit sales. Hyundai Venue is the second popular seller for the company with 82,428-unit sales. 

    Hyundai Creta Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia Motors has emerged as the second-highest seller in the SUV segment with 1,35,295-unit sales, and a market share of 20.9 per cent. The Seltos and the Sonet are the strong sellers for the company with 96,932-unit and 38,363-unit sales, respectively. 

    Hyundai Creta Right Front Three Quarter

    The country’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra takes the third place with a market share of 20.1 per cent. Mahindra had a cumulative sale of 1,30,474 units in the country last year. The key contributors to this figure are – the Bolero (55,433 units), XUV300 (32,197 units), and the Scorpio (31,240 units).

    Interestingly, Hyundai and Kia collectively hold a market share of 48.7 per cent with 3,15,532-unit sales in CY2020. These two popular car makers are likely to continue to lead sales in the SUV segment in the current fiscal year.

