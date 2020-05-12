Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai 45 electric crossover spied testing at the Ring

Hyundai 45 electric crossover spied testing at the Ring

May 12, 2020, 11:45 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
307 Views
Write a comment
Hyundai 45 electric crossover spied testing at the Ring

- Largely identical to the 45 concept

- Hyundai 45 features a crossover design

- Likely to get electric motors at each wheel

Hyundai's electric crossover is nearing production. Our ace lensman has snapped the upcoming Hyundai 45 EV burning some rubber at the Nurburgring.

Hyundai Creta Exterior

This time around, the Hyundai 45 electric crossover sheds its heavy camouflage, which previously concealed its body panels and design details. The thin layer of camouflage and the steeply raked A- and C-pillar reveals its crossover silhouette.

Like the concept, the production version too gets a recessed area between the hood and the bumper, and the pixel head and taillights have made way for conventional LED units at both ends. The alloy wheel design is identical too, and Hyundai has retained the tailgate-mounted spoiler.

Hyundai Creta Exterior

Although the spy shots don't completely reveal the crossover's interiors, we can partially spot a large digital infotainment unit. The prototype also employs crossbars inside the cabin, which indicate its performance-oriented underpinnings. Speaking of which, it will ride on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Platform.

Hyundai Creta Exterior

Hyundai hasn't shed any info on the powertrain details of the 45 EV, but we do expect it to get an all-wheel-drive system via electric motors at each axle. The Hyundai 45 will make its public debut sometime in 2021, but the specifics aren't out yet. Meanwhile, the chances of it coming to India are slim.

